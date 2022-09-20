Parthian Partners has partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria to hold the 2022 Venture in Management Program (ViMP) in collaboration with Lagos Business School as part of its corporate social responsibility commitment to help reduce youth unemployment through human capital and talent development.

The 2022 edition of ViMP, which kicked off on August 22, was a week-long programme designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them into conscientious global citizens. The selected graduates participated in activities designed to improve their entrepreneurial and work-readiness skills. They also experienced special events such as an Alumni Mixer and Career Fair with leading professionals from the ViMP alumni community and other industry professionals.

Parthian Partners’ sponsorship of the 2022 edition of ViMP marks the company’s second year of working with Junior Achievement Nigeria on the programme, which is now in its 22nd year. According to Oluseye Olusoga, Chief Executive Officer of Parthian Partners, through the partnership, Parthian Partners is actively contributing to reducing youth unemployment by creating opportunities that nurture young graduates into conscientious business leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Parthian Partners has a longstanding commitment to human and talent development, especially for the next generation of national leaders. We are delighted to collaborate with Junior Achievement Nigeria once more on this programme and we hope to see many young Nigerians benefit from it,” he said.

Speaking on the program’s impact, Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, stated, “ViMP is one of the ways we contribute to the attainment of UN SDGs particularly Goals 1, 4, 8, 17. We firmly believe that young people have the potential to transform their respective communities and bring about sustainable solutions that would impact the world around them.”

Parthian Partners Limited is Nigeria’s first interdealer broker, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide brokerage services to market dealers and investors, including pension fund administrators, fund managers, banks, and international financial institutions. Also a member of the FMDQ Exchange, the company primarily facilitates trading in the federal government, state government and corporate fixed income securities.

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAWW), the world’s largest and fastest-growing non-profit economic education organization with a 120-country network. Since its inception in 1999, JAN has reached over one million students in over 20,000 classrooms in all the 36 states across the country and the FCT through over 5000 volunteers.

