JPGold Coin, a unique global cryptocurrency, backed with redeemable physical gold, has been listed on CoinGecko and Latoken, a tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange for trading. The hybrid digital asset was listed in two trading pairs JPGC/USDT and LA/JPGC, as the token has dual functionalities, as it enjoys the true benefits of a cryptocurrency that can grow in actual value from market adoption, while also enjoying the stability its gold provides.

The cryptocurrency had before its listing, debuted on Latoken two weeks ago for its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). Following the completion of the IEO, it has today been listed for trading at Latoken for trading.

Speaking on its listing, the Executive Chairman, JaPaul Limited, the issuer of JPGold Coin, Jegede A. Paul expressed his excitement over JPGC’s Latoken and CoinGecko listing. The Chairman stated that JPGold Coin was invented to promote financial inclusion by simplifying and digitising its gold mining business, so it is easily accessible for people all over the world to invest in gold, without the bureaucracy and challenges associated with gold investments.

“The world has been blessed with immeasurable natural resources. In fact, Africa is endowed with huge deposits of natural resources like crude oil, gold, lithium, copper, and other essential minerals. The continent has resources estimated to be worth trillions of dollars, yet untapped. Our vision at JaPaul Limited is to explore these vast resources and ensure that we pass this wealth across Africa and beyond,” said Mr. Paul.

“We have been in the mining business since we registered our company in 1994. And in this period, we have gained global success by exploring oil and mining gold and other mineral resources across Africa with business relations with Canadian explorers. We have inferred reserve of well over 730,000 ounces of gold and have acquired multiple licenses to continue mining gold and other minerals across the globe. We have a proven business track record that has seen JaPaul limited listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” stated, the JaPaul boss.

“The invention of JPGold Coin is our response to the craving popular demand of stakeholders to simplify the gold mining business. We listened and decided to digitise our gold, making it easily available for everyone anywhere in the world. People can now invest in our gold-backed cryptocurrency with their mobile phones by being able to trade JPGold Coin on Latoken Exchange.”

“With the purchase of JPGC, every investor is allocated a specific quantity of gold. A gold certificate is issued to every investor, and they can choose to redeem the gold as physical gold bars or even customise it as jewelleries. They can even use JPGC as a form of payment and as a store of value as the JPGC coins can serve as a collateral to access loans,” mentioned, the Group’s leader.

JPGold Coin is being hosted on the ERC-20 protocol which means it is secure, scalable, and fast. The JPGC Coin can be used as a hedge against inflation as its gold backing, offers stability. With its Latoken and CoinGecko listing, JPGC is now easily tradable, transferable, and redeemable.

The listing of JPGold Coin is the first of many more listings in other exchanges, as the company gears towards making preparations for its listing on major tier 1 exchanges like Binance before Q4 of 2023.