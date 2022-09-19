As a successful career person or entrepreneur, In the normal course of life, there will be times of financial pressure. It could be internal eg taking some time off work, going to school, losing your job, bad patch in your business or even in retirement. It could be external like a bad economy, inflation, devaluation etc. Whether internal or external, given the right conditions, it can really become a personal finance crisis!

While the expressions may be different, the journey of life is the same. To solve any problem, find where it has been solved, then copy and paste special!

When it comes to personal finances, even after earning well, the tested way to feel secured- even in economic uncertainty or personal tight spots, is to plan for it. Yes, anticipate that it will happen and provide for it!

At work, we have 10 year strategic growth plans- all actions should align with this, we keep reserves, we review resources, plan to upskill, and make room for unexpected events. We even review the environment- we keep our ears to the ground and make decisive adjustments in view of what we see. It makes so much sense at work, right?

Let’s bring this same logic to our personal finances. The people that crises proof their finances are those that take their financial growth (aka building wealth) as serious as they take growing their organizations or careers.

If you haven’t started thinking this way about your finances, its important to start now. Your money journey is one that will last you all your life- you will always have bills till you leave this earth (even getting buried costs money, lol).

A journey without a destination and a map is a random walk, burning energy but going no where. Earning well doesn’t automatically result in financial security. It sure makes it easier to achieve, but if you do not know how to use money as a tool to get to your destination, inflation and investment loses will get the best of your hard work

