The Federal Government has announced it would host the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF) in New York, the United States on Thursday, September 22, 2022,

This was disclosed by the media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu on Sunday. He said the event will hold alongside the 77th United Nations General Assembly taking place in the American city.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, will be joined by other panelists including Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to discuss Growing Nigeria’s Agriculture for Food Security & Access to Export Market, Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector Reforms and many others.

What the FG is saying

Shehu noted that Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), a global economic investment platform, will further open up the country’s economy to international capital and attract foreign investment in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable.

“Holding alongside the annual global gathering, the NIEPF is expected to draw the presence of world leaders in politics, economy, media as well as Civil Society Oganisations and international media to focus on the vast economic potentials of Nigeria and Africa’s leading economy,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver the keynote address at the event and will also host a High-Level Presidential Session with fellow Presidents and Heads of delegations on Issues That Need Joint Action for African Countries on the Development Drive such as the Post COVID-19 recovery and financing priorities; Africa’s Investment Climate and Market as well as De-risking the Continent.

He added that there will be cluster thematic sessions on “Growing Nigeria’s Agriculture for Food Security & Access to Export Market with special focus on Impact of the Russia-Ukraine. War which presents opportunities for G7/G20-Nigeria Partnerships in Agriculture”

“Scaling up International Resources for Financing Education in Africa with emphasis on Making facilities to Link Government, Deal Sponsors and International Pools of Capital in Education.

“Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector: Reforms, Results and the Road focusing on Scaling Up Investment into the Gas Market—Plants, Parks, Cylinders, Reinjection.

“Scaling Up International Resources for Healthcare in Africa bordering on: Upgrading and expanding Nigeria’s Healthcare Infrastructure towards making Nigeria the “healthcare hub” for Africa;

“Climate Change and Paths to Clean Environment with emphasis on Paths to Clean Economy, Clean Energy and Clean Development; and Financing Nigeria’s Infrastructure with emphasis on Developing infrastructures such as Farm to market corridor, Farm to ports corridor, Export transport corridor, Railway network Road network upgrade and expansion, Airport upgrade, including dedicated airports for exports, Power generation, transmission and distribution.

Speakers and panelists at the event include Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group; Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Satya Nadella, Chairman Business Council of the United States and Chief Executive Officer Microsoft Corp, Antony Blinken Secretary of State of the United States.

Others are Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, D.G of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Pres of the African Development Bank & Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and many others.

