The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 0.44% in the week ended 16th September 2022. This is following the 0.70% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.44% from 49,695.12 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,475.42 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N26.686 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 0.72% and a year-to-date gain of 15.82%.

Equity market performance

A total of 719.398 million shares valued at N8.004 billion were traded during the week across 17,444 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 949.819 million units of shares valued at N9.329 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 18,525 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 411.407 million shares valued at N3.943 billion traded in 9,471 deals; thereby contributing 57.19% and 49.26% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 177.815 million shares worth N955.781 million in 1,573 deals, while the Conglomerate Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 36.577 million shares worth N2.332 billion in 12,425 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 278.293 million shares worth N1.984 billion in 3,038 deals, contributing 38.68% and 24.78% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 17 indexes finished lower, while no indexes appreciated. Also, NGX ASeM and Growth Index remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

MULTIVERSE up + 18.64% to close at N2.80

ASSOCIATED BUS up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

HONYFLOUR up + 5.78 % to close at N2.38

CADBURY up + 5.77% to close at N13.75

PHARMA-DEKO up + 5.13% to close at N2.05

TOP LOSERS

RED STAR EXPRESS down – 12.59% to close at N2.36

BETA GLASS down – 9.96% to close at N46.10

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK down – 9.52% to close at N0.57

LEARN AFRICA down – 8.44% to close at N2.06

FCMB down – 7.71% to close at N3.50

Summary

Thirteen (13) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than twenty-two (22) equities in the previous week. Thirty-nine (39) equities depreciated in price higher than Thirty-six (36) in the previous week, while one-hundred and four (104) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-eight (98) equities recorded in the previous week.