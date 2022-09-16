The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted its Presidential Campaign Organization with Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and Sokoto State, Governor Amina Tambuwal, named the Director-General of its National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

The 2 PDP leaders will be leading a campaign aimed at getting the former ruling party back to power after eight years and helping former Vice President Atiku Abubakar realise his ambition of becoming President of Nigeria.

This disclosure is contained in a public statement signed by PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Governor Emmanuel, who is chairing the PCC, will be supported by 2 other governors namely; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who would be Vice-Chairman of the Council (North), with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was chosen as Vice-Chairman (South).

In all, the Presidential Campaign Organization comprises of 326 leading members of the party which includes the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the officials mentioned above.

The party’s Board of Trustee Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabba, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, and the party’s governors including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State were all named members of the council. They are part of 314 people designated as members of the council.

Adeyemi Moyegun was named the Administrative Secretary of the council.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is the Director General of the NCMC will be supported by 4 Deputy Deputies namely Former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, Deputy Director-General, Operations; Professor Adewale Oladipo as the Deputy Director General, Administration.

Others are Daar Communications Chairman Raymond Dokpesi as Deputy Director General, Technical and Systems, while former Enugu State Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo is the Deputy Director General, Research and Strategy.

For the purpose of the campaign, the party has created 15 directorates spread under the four Deputy Directors General.

All members of the council are scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, September 28 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had in its earlier published timetable announced September 28, 2022, as the date for the official commencement of national campaign ahead of the 2023 general election