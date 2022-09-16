The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 13 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.13% to close at 49,475.42 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N35 billion to close at N26.69 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.82%. The stock market has advanced by 6,764.98 basis points since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange, (NGX Banking) closed negative at 1.39%, while consumer goods and insurance indices were down 0.02% and 0.65% respectively while NGX Industrial and Oil and Gas were flat.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,475.42 points

Previous ASI: 49,540.48 points

% Day Change: 0.13%

% Y-t-D: 15.82%

Market Cap (N): 26.686 trillion

Volume: 107,494,742

Value (N): 1.15 billion

Deals: 3,303

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEM up +8.97% to close at N5.59

ACADEMY up +6.80% to close at N2.20

JAPAULGOLD up + 3.70% to close at N0.28

CADBURY up +3.00% to close at N13.75

WEMABANK up +1.76% to close at N3.46

NGX Top ASI losers

REGALINS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

UNITYBNK down – %6.80 to close at N0.40

ACCESSCORP down – 5.14% to close at N8.30

CORNERST down – 4.76% to close at N0.60

UBA down – 4.70% to close at N7.10

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 12,022,629

ZENITHBANK – 11,969,523

ACCESSCORP – 11,350,050

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N235,913,370.70

MTNN – N133,393,504.50

GTCO – N131,549,440.40