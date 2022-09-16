The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 13 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.13% to close at 49,475.42 points.
In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N35 billion to close at N26.69 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 15.82%. The stock market has advanced by 6,764.98 basis points since the start of the year.
On a sectoral level, 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange, (NGX Banking) closed negative at 1.39%, while consumer goods and insurance indices were down 0.02% and 0.65% respectively while NGX Industrial and Oil and Gas were flat.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,475.42 points
- Previous ASI: 49,540.48 points
- % Day Change: 0.13%
- % Y-t-D: 15.82%
- Market Cap (N): 26.686 trillion
- Volume: 107,494,742
- Value (N): 1.15 billion
- Deals: 3,303
NGX Top ASI gainers
- NEM up +8.97% to close at N5.59
- ACADEMY up +6.80% to close at N2.20
- JAPAULGOLD up + 3.70% to close at N0.28
- CADBURY up +3.00% to close at N13.75
- WEMABANK up +1.76% to close at N3.46
NGX Top ASI losers
- REGALINS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25
- UNITYBNK down – %6.80 to close at N0.40
- ACCESSCORP down – 5.14% to close at N8.30
- CORNERST down – 4.76% to close at N0.60
- UBA down – 4.70% to close at N7.10
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH – 12,022,629
- ZENITHBANK – 11,969,523
- ACCESSCORP – 11,350,050
Top 3 by Value
- ZENITHBANK – N235,913,370.70
- MTNN – N133,393,504.50
- GTCO – N131,549,440.40
