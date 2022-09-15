An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept and publish the name of Godswill Akpabio, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order on Thursday while delivering judgement on the matter.

He held that INEC acted illegally by not accepting and publishing Mr Akpabio’s name after it was sent to them by APC.

Backstory

Mr Akpabio had contested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries of which he lost to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After losing out. He resorted to picking the senatorial tickets of the party for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Districts. However, Udom Ekpoudom had already emerged as candidate after participating in the primaries which were supervised by INEC officials.

Fortunately for Akpabio, the first primary conducted in the zone on May 28, 2022, was cancelled following security infractions during the primary election.

A rerun of the primary election was conducted and Mr Akpabio won the rerun poll having polled 478 votes.

Subsequently, his name was forwarded to INEC as the candidate.