Towards developing the capacity of entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and diversifying Nigeria’s foreign exchange earning capacity, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced its sponsorship of the Anambra Fashion Expo 2022.

According to a statement on the organiser’s website https://anambrafashionexpo.com/ , the event is scheduled to hold at the International Conference Center, Awka, Anambra State, on Friday, 16 September 2022, and would host over 800 walk-in guests, 35 fashion designers, 100 exhibitors as well as millions of virtual attendees. The theme for this year’s event is “In Between Time for All Times” and is designed to capture emerging trends and creativities in the industry and how young talents can maximize them.

“Across the country, Fidelity Bank is known as the bank that empowers. Whether through the right financial product or non-financial initiative such as our sponsorship of the Anambra Fashion Expo, we are helping our customers and prospects grow their businesses and contribute to the economy. We are pleased with the platform the expo provides us in demonstrating this and look forward to welcoming businesses and guests at the event”, commented Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh.

An important part of the expo is the masterclass to be facilitated by Nduka Udeh, Managing Director/CEO of Export and Sell LLC, where attendees would be guided through the process of developing the necessary competence for selling to the international market and earning foreign exchange.

According to Nwagboh, “As one of the leading banks in the exports space, we felt the need to help attendees at the Anambra Fashion Expo to develop the capacity to compete on the global stage. That is why we are bringing our partner, Export and Sell LLC to walk participants through the nitty gritty of preparing the correct documentation required to export to the United States of America (USA), how to find buyers, how to list products and sell on Amazon, the various licenses needed amongst other aspects of exporting.”

It would be recalled that Fidelity Bank has championed several initiatives to help local businesses play on the global stage and attract foreign exchange earnings. For instance, its Export Management Programme (EMP), which was launched in 2016 and is hosted in partnership with the Lagos Business School and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), equips participants with the requisite knowledge for driving non-oil exports. The bank also launched the CBN RT200 FX Policy Sensitisation series in February 2022 to highlight opportunities for importers looking to pivot to exporting with the aid of the policy.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with about six million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels. The bank was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards and in 2021, the bank won the awards of the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

