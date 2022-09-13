The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ordered the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay the sum of N10 million to the family of a slain PDP state women leader who was murdered during the last governorship election held in Kogi State.

The court held that the FG is liable for neglect and failure in its obligations to protect the life of the deceased, Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh.

A 3-man panel of Justices of the court unanimously held that the police failed to save Mrs Acheju even while the attack was orchestrated in their presence.

What happened in court

The fundamental rights suit was filed by the deceased’s family members through their lawyer, Daniel Makolo.

Applicants include Simeon Sheidu Abuh, Ogbadu David Abuh and Daniel Achimugu.

News continues after this ad

According to the court, if the police had discharged their constitutional obligations on behalf of the Federal Government, the deceased would have been saved from the incident that led to her death.

The court ordered the FG to constitute a panel, investigate and punish those responsible for her death.

News continues after this ad