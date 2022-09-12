GTBank has announced that its UNILAG branch will cease operation for at least six months following the outbreak of fire in the building.

The bank announced this in a mail to customers, apologizing for the inconvenience the closure might cause.

According to the bank, the closure takes effect from Monday, 12th September 2022, to allow the bank to effect necessary renovation works that will make the branch conducive for customers again.

What the bank is saying

GT Bank stated, “We write to inform you that our Unilag branch will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, 12th of September for a month, due to a fire incident at the branch today, Sunday, 11th of September. This is to allow us to carry out the necessary renovation works that will make the branch conducive to serve you again.

“We implore you to kindly use our alternative branches in the Yaba environment for this period and strongly encourage the use of our secure, convenient and always-on-e-banking channels. We apologise for every inconvenience this closure might cause and thank you for understanding.”

News continues after this ad

What you should know

Guaranty Trust Holding Co Plc has released its half-year 2022 financial result posting pre-tax profit of N103.249 billion for its 2022 half-year, representing a growth of 10.95% year-on-year.

According to the Bank’s unaudited half-year financials submitted to the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), it made significant improvements across key performance indicators.

The result is on the back of an inflationary year, where businesses and their consumers have had to deal with the rising cost of goods and services.