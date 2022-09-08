Nigeria recorded a total foreign trade of N12.84 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 32.2% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2021 (N9.71 trillion). However, when compared to the previous quarter, it decreased marginally by 1.2% from N13 trillion).

This is contained in the recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). According to the report, international trade balance surged to N1.97 trillion, the highest in four years. The favourable trade balance can be attributed to the significant increase in export earnings compared to that of import bill.

Specifically, Nigeria earned N7.41 trillion from export in the period under review, compared to N5.02 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. This indicates a 47.5% year-on-year increase.

On the other hand, import bill increased 15.8% year-on-year to N5.44 trillion. Although compared to the previous quarter it declined by 7.9%.

A further breakdown of the report showed that crude oil export rose by 45.1% year-on-year to N5.91 trillion in Q2 2022, this is the highest on record based on data from the NBS. Also, non-crude oil export jumped by 58.2% year-on-year to N1.49 trillion

