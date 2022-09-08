Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Organisation has stated that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

This was disclosed by Mr Charles Aniagwu, Spokesman for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

Aniagwu was recently appointed as the spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organisation ahead of the open campaigns to drive the Atiku/Okowa ticket to fruition come 2023.

What Aniagwu is saying

Aniagwu, stated that former President Obasanjo, who Atiku worked with as Vice president between 1999 and 2007, saw his capabilities with Atiku helping him to reposition the country’s economy.

“I will like to refer to 2019, as the year former president Obasanjo supported Atiku in that election. Atiku was more or less Obasanjo’s candidate, so if he supported him that much, I don’t think anything has changed between 2019 and now.

News continues after this ad

“Again, former President Obasanjo, is a man we have enormous respect for.

“I am confident that the same God that led him to support Atiku in 2019 is still alive and will lead him to know that Atiku has what it takes to rescue our country from where we are at the moment.

“We believe that Obasanjo is a man who meant well for our country, he has demonstrated this in so many ways. He saw the ability of Atiku in 1999, and he chose him against all odds to become his running mate.

News continues after this ad

“So, we are quite optimistic that former President Obasanjo, will in the interest of our country and in line with his patriotic ideals support Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 general election,” Aniagwu said.

Aniagwu said that Atiku would put on the table the vast experience garnered over the years from the private and the public sectors to make a difference to restore hope to Nigerians.

He also noted that Atiku was worried about brain drain as Nigerians leave the country in droves, adding that those in the diaspora would be willing to return when things begin to work for the country.

“This he has demonstrated when he had the fortunate experience of working with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a man who believes in the development of this country.

“Atiku assisted Obasanjo in recognising even from diaspora, Nigerians with the ability to make a difference. This he will replicate and double the effort to put the country on the path of winning ways if elected president,” he said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last month that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party has stated that his administration will target tax rebates to attract foreign and local investments.

Atiku added that Nigeria needed to bake a bigger cake and not bigger debts, citing the GDP figures recently released by the NBS, stating that despite a 3.4% growth rate, the plain truth was that the economy and the citizens were still facing challenges.