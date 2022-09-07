Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Femi Otedola, has been appointed as the Chancellor of Augustine University, the Catholic University of Lagos Archdiocese.

Otedola’s appointment as the second chancellor of the university is with effect from April 7, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Nicholas Obayi, saying that the appointment is well deserved having been an untiring benefactor to the university.

What the Augustine University spokesman is saying

The statement reads, “Augustine University Ilara-Epe is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Femi Otedola as the second chancellor of the institution. The appointment took effect on April 7, 2022.

“Otedola’s appointment is well deserved, having been an untiring benefactor to Augustine University’s structural development project, which has aided the institution’s rapid growth.

News continues after this ad

“Until his appointment, Otedola has been a notable business mogul in the energy sector both in Nigeria and abroad. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc; his philanthropic efforts geared towards improving lives are also widely known and recognised.”

What you should know

Recall that a few years ago, Otedola had donated a N2 billion complex to Augustine University’s engineering faculty as part of his contributions to the university.

Otedola said, “My father was very passionate about a university being built in Epe because he was very passionate about education. Rather than spend my money on building more houses or buying a jet for myself, I decided to spend the money to support this laudable cause by the Lagos Catholic Archdiocese through the Augustine University.’’