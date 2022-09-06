The Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging the price increase by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.
A three-member panel of the tribunal on Tuesday dismissed the suit for lack of merit.
The suit was filed by Festus Onifade seeking to restrain the firm from hiking subscription fees for its services and other products.
More details soon…
This is a sad development for Nigerian consumers. For years, we have been at the mercy of monopolistic and oligopolistic companies who charge exorbitant prices for sub-standard services.
This is why it is important for the government to intervene in these industries and protect consumers from being taken advantage of.
It is also important for the government to ensure that there is healthy competition in these industries so that companies are forced to lower prices and improve quality in order to stay competitive.
This is the only way that Nigerian consumers will get a fair deal.