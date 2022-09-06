Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse for the second straight trading session.

Consequently, the NGX-All-Share Index dipped 346.49 basis points or 0.69% to close at 49.644.92 index points as against 49.991.41 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N187 billion from N26.777 trillion the previous day to N26.964 trillion as market sentiment remained on negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 138.99 million shares exchanged in 4,247 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The Banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 36.95 million shares exchanged by investors in 916 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTCO Plc.

News continues after this ad

Also, the premium sub-sector was boosted by the activities in the shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 32.74 million shares in 1,400 deals.

The market breadth closed negative with 18 losers and 11 gainers. NPF MFB led the losers with a 7.83% loss while Unilever Plc led the few gainers with 9.43% gain.

News continues after this ad

Market Indices

NGX ASI:49,644.92 points

Previous ASI: 49,991.41 points

% Day Change: 0.69%

% Y-t-D: 16.22%

Market Cap (N): 26.777 trillion

Volume: 138.99 million

Value (N): 2.7 billion

Deals: 4,247

NGX Top ASI gainers

UNILEVER up +9.43% to close at N13.35

CAP up +7.58% to close at N17.75

CHAMS up +7.14% to close at N0.30

STERLING up +5.48% to close at N1.54

SOVERIGN up +3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

NPF MFB down – 7.83% to close at N1.53

REGENCY down – 7.69% to close at N0.24

LIVESTOCKS down –5.60% to close at N1.18

NGX down – 4.76% to close at N20.00

ZENITH down – 3.57% to close at N20.25

Top 3 by Volume

STERLING –18,300,982

TRANSCORP – 13,233,171

ZENITH – 12,496,849

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N656,885,239

AIRTEL – N430,072,110

ZENITH – N257,861,303