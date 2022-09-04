Nigeria records a total of N600.15 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in Q2 2022. This is indicative of a 17.16% on a year-on-year basis.
This is according to a report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The VAT collected in Q2 2022 grew by 1.96% when compared to the N588.59 billion in Q1 2022.
The report added that on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply recorded the highest growth rate with 116.47%, followed by Accommodation and food service activities with 42.44%.
Key highlights of the report
- Nigeria records N600.15 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in Q2 2022.
- Nigeria earned more from local payments as the data show that local payments recorded were N359.12 billion, while Foreign VAT Payment contributed N111.13 billion in Q2 2022.
- Activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies had the lowest growth rate with –42.39%, followed by Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use with –36.57%.
- Three major contributors to the Q2 VAT are manufacturing, information and communication, and mining and quarrying, contributing 33.08%, 18.98 and 10.60% respectively.
- Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use recorded the least share with 0.03%, followed by Activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies with 0.05%; and Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.13%.
Leave a Reply