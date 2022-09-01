Nigerians have reacted to a viral video circulating on social media where some Nigerians were being held in detention at the Dubai International Airport.

According to the Twitter user, @Dinchi who posted the video, the affected Nigerians were being held in a room, hours after they arrived the airport without any explanation on why or what they needed to do to be freed.

She claimed that over 20 of them were being detained and their passports seized despite having their valid passports and visas.

She tweeted, “I’m at Dubai international airport and myself and some other Nigerians with valid visas are being held in a room hours after arriving with no explain and no information on what we can do. Please help me. There’s more than 20 of us.

“Is it a crime to be Nigerian? How can a visa be issued to you and then you get held at the airport without information. My sister that came to see how she can help is not being given any information either and I have not been able to see her. If they are sending us back. Then they should send us back instead of holding us here without reason after long flights from different destinations.”

In the video as seen by Nairametrics, some victims who were agitated expressed their displeasure to an Arab male who repeatedly chanted, “Go outside”.

Nairametrics was unable to reach the chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Daniel-Erewa on the development after several efforts.

What Nigerians are saying

@MaxyPrincee “It’s so unfortunate. Let the truth be said, bearing the name ‘Nigerian’ is even a serious crime on its own. UAE has been doing it to us since 2017. You walk into a job interview, you see it stated, No Nigerian should come for interview. We are globally rejected”.

“Recently the same issue was recorded at Havana Cuba where Nigerians were refused entry with genuine visa on their passport. Why collecting people’s money for visa and flight ticket and on arrival u detain them? Gush”.

“Bad Nigerians and Nigerian cultists have literally used their hands to ruin travelling to Dubai for every single person under the age of 30. See what you are doing to your own innocent brothers and sisters! Think about your behaviour abroad, before you cause far-reaching harm.”

@Naija_Activist wrote, “I saw a picture of some Nigerians held at Dubai airport without no explanation of why they are being held. I don’t blame them, I mean how can they take us serious if a Nigerian presidential aspirant prefers to live in Dubai than live in Nigeria.”

