An explosion has occurred close to the Redeemed Christian Church of God camp on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The explosion, as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), was caused by a truck ladened with gas that burst into flame only a few metres away from the camp.

While no casualty has been confirmed, reports stated that the loud explosion caused panic amongst residents with many earlier suggesting that it could have been a bomb blast by terrorists.

The ensuing fire from the unfortunate incident raged for a while and affected other trucks parked at the scene until men of the Federal Fire Service arrived to put out the fire.

Videos of the incident which have flooded social media show fire blowing out from gas-loaded trucks within the premises of a plant.

Reacting to the fire incident, the Lagos State Emergy Management Agency (LASEMA) has stated that there was no loss of life and no one was injured.