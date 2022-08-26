British Airways has restated its commitment to fully serve the Nigerian market.

Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that the airline was at the verge of suspending flight operations in Nigeria after 85 years following difficulty to repatriate trapped funds in Nigeria.

However, in an email to Nairametrics, British Airways noted that its flights will continue to operate as scheduled.

What British Airways is saying

The statement reads “Our flights continue to operate as scheduled. British Airways remains fully committed to serving the Nigerian market. We have been impacted like many other airlines.”

Travel agents speak

A travel Agent in Nigeria confirmed the report on British Airways planned suspension of operations in Nigeria.

The agent who spoke to Nairametrics on the condition of anonymity said, “Yes, we heard something of that nature yesterday but we’re yet to get the full picture.”

However, the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Susan Akporiaye in a conversation with Nairametrics Analyst said British Airways has not stopped selling tickets rather they removed inventory from the global distribution system (GDS)

She said removing inventory from GDS means travel agents can no longer make bookings.

“That means travel agencies can’t issue tickets from our portal but you can book online on their site that is why I said they did not stop sales.

“Even if you go to their office they can’t issue a ticket for you. You only have the option of booking online,” she said.

Speaking on BA’s planned suspension Akporiaye said, “they do not have plans to stop flying in Nigeria.”

She noted that it is the CBN’s restrictions on the amount that can’t be spent on the Naira debit card that is the issue.

“We can only spend $100 dollars using your naira debit card which nullifies the use of buying tickets in naira.

“It’s our policy that is putting us in this mess, it’s not the fault of the airlines at all.

What you should know

As most Nigerians rely on their debit cards to pay for online transactions that are billed in US dollars, the $100 restriction placed by CBN has made it impossible for air passengers who only have naira cards to purchase air tickets in naira.

These restrictions have left most air passengers with the option of purchasing tickets using their dollar cards, thus, raising insinuations that airlines are now selling tickets only in dollars.