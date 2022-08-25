The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against travelling to Northern Cyprus due to the human rights abuses meted out to Nigerians in the country.

This was made known by the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the 48th session of the State House ministerial media briefing organized by the presidential communication team at the Presidential Villa on Thursday in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Nigerians are subjected to human rights abuses and are being killed in that country.

What the NIDCOM Chairperson is saying

Dabiri-Erewa pointed out that Northern Cyprus is only recognised by Turkiye, and does not have robust mechanisms that would enable the federal government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed there.

She said, “Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily. Some people will tell you that their destinies are abroad but if you want to go, go legally.”

News continues after this ad

FG has successfully evacuated all stranded Nigerians in Ukraine

The NIDCOM boss said that over 10,000 stranded Nigerian students in war-tone Ukraine have been evacuated so far, noting that every Nigerian stranded in Ukraine at the start of the conflict have returned home safely.

She also said students psychologically affected by the conflict have gone through proper counselling before continuing their education either online or on-site by enrolling into private universities in the country to continue their programmes.

News continues after this ad

She further stated, “We do the work but we don’t get any form of extra money. There is a department in foreign affairs strictly for Ukraine but we did our own bit, there is a portal that if you want to continue your education.

“Again it is a matter of choice, go to the portal and enrol and I think as at the last time I spoke to the director in charge, he said 403 had actually enrolled but a lot of them are actually trying the private universities.

“Some universities have offered scholarships. It’s ongoing but the key thing is some institutions, particularly in the medical world noted that when they put them through some examinations, they actually didn’t pass the level they felt they should, so there were some issues.”

What you should know

Northern Cyprus is officially called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and is a de facto state that comprises the north-eastern portion of the island of Cyprus.

Recognised only by Turkey, Northern Cyprus is largely considered by the United Nations and the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.