Activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) returned to positive rout following gains recorded by blue chip firms.

Checks by Nairametrics showed that the gains recorded in shares of NEM Insurance Plc, Stanbic IBTC and other blue chip stocks lifted market capitalisation to gain N65 billion or 0.2% reversing days of bearish trend.

Consequently, the NGX closed positive amidst buy-interests as bulls dominated proceedings on the trading floor.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.2% to close at 48,675.24 index points as against 48,554.76 index point the previous day. In the same vein, the overall market capitalization grew by N65 billion or 0.2% to close at N26.253 trillion as against N26.188 trillion the previous day.

Market breadth closed positive with 16 gainers against 12 losers as Fidson Healthcare Plc led the losers with 9.80% while Nem Insurance Plc led the gainers with 10%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48,675.24 points

48,675.24 points Previous ASI: 48,554.76 points

48,554.76 points % Day Change: 0.2%

0.2% % Y-t-D: 13.95%

13.95% Market Cap (N): 26.253 trillion

26.253 trillion Volume: 167.569

167.569 Deals: 3,751

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEM up +10% to close at N4.84

STANBIC up +8.93% to close at N30.50

ETI +8.00% to close at N10.80

CUTIX +7.37% to close at N2.04

JAPAUL +6.90% to close at N0.31

NGX Top ASI losers

FIDSON down – 9.80% to close at N9.11

FTN COCOA down – 9.09% to close at N0.30

FGS202371down – 7.25% to close at N90.00

UNITY BANK down – 2.33% to close at N0.42

FCMB down – 2.19% to close at N3.13

Top 3 by Volume

ACCESS –27,897,677

UBA – 22,948,561

ETI – 22,507,150

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N725,241,254

AIRTEL – N508,439,869

GTCO– N323,987,814