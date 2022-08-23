Imagine a world without Tech…

…imagine you wake up one morning and you realize all computerized systems gone, nothing to show you in real-time how the weather would be like today and nothing to hint you about the business world. You’d probably wake up late since you’ve got no alarm to remind you it’s morning. Once the initial shock of the situation wears off, you’d start getting ready for work. Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be able to turn on the lights, shower or brush your teeth. Why? Power, gas and water are public utilities run by massive computer systems. Sad, right?

Who are Techies?

Is it safe to safe to say people in the tech space are live savers? You probably know the answer already. Undoubtedly, they make life easier! They smoothen an organization’s productivity, fasten task completion, lower administration cost and improve customer targeting.

Why should I learn a tech skill?

Technology is the Future!

In recent times, we see that the world is constantly changing and technology has penetrated into all spheres of life. We also see that the technological career space is becoming broader, new jobs are erupting more in their numbers, and most especially pay Talents competitive incomes. However, it is important to note that, to thrive in the tech space, one must try as much as possible to stay ahead of the curve.

Today, the world is becoming vastly digital. This implies that all spheres of the profession need an ounce of digital interference. Talk of coding, designing, product management, Big Data Interpretations, business management, etc. Because of this, digital skills are in higher demand than ever before. In fact, a vast majority of companies now rank IT as a top priority for their organization. And that’s not just for tech companies; every industry needs these tech skills! The reason? Digital skills allow employees to work more efficiently and effectively and help increase productivity across departments. This ultimately helps an organization reach its goals more quickly and easily and where there is growth potential, there are opportunities to get promoted, pursue better jobs, work from home and easily JAPA (leave the country) to live or work abroad!

The Right Choice

Vatebra Academy is an intermediary between young people of colour and their Technological/ digital career goals by offering cutting-edge technology and digital skill sets training such as data science and analysis, product management, UI/UX design, Software Development, etc. to help Africans – either home or in diaspora stay ahead of their game anywhere in the world.

The ‘Move Into Tech’ Conference is a free webinar, that is slated to hold on Saturday the 27th of August, 2022 and it starts by 10am (WAT) prompt, the good thing about this event is that once you register, you get automatic pass into subsequent online sessions too i.e. you can join all our tech webinars from anywhere in the world. At this event, we will be learning intensively from industry experts about the latest trends, skills, opportunities, and a whole lot more that are embedded and needed to break boundaries in the tech space.

The Event is Free but you must register here to attend – bit.ly/MInT-VatebraAcademy

