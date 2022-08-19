The presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has highlighted three ways he intends to solve the electricity crisis in Nigeria.

In a tweet, the former vice president pointed to; giving states power to generate, transmit and distribute electricity for themselves as well as coordination of investments and support from the government and private sector, as solutions to the power issues.

He noted that his aspiration to be President is to protect the interest of the average Nigerian in all circumstances, adding that he has no interest either directly or indirectly in any generator company.

What Atiku is saying

He tweeted, “Having keenly observed developments in the power sector within the last 24 hours, I am again convinced that my solution to the electricity crisis, as encapsulated in my Policy Document, My Covenant with Nigerians, remains the most proactive plan to lead Nigeria out of darkness.

“In this regard, my approach is to first remove the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list and give states the power to generate, transmit and distribute electricity for themselves.

“An industrial dispute with the FG in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos or a factory in Aba or in Kano or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news and sleep under a ceiling fan.

He also pointed out that there is a need to consider complementary transmission and distribution infrastructure in line with investment in additional generation capacity

He said, “Secondly, my policy shall aim at achieving greater coordination of investments in the entire electricity value chain.

“Investments in additional generation capacity are futile without consideration for the complementary transmission and distribution infrastructure to wheel the additional energy.

“Any investment in additional generation capacity would be competitively procured considering a viable mix of renewable (hydro, solar, wind and biofuels) and non-renewable (coal, gas) options for energy security.

He added that there is a need for government and private sector support for investments in terms of transmission and distribution capacities.

“Thirdly, ahead of procuring additional generation, both transmission and distribution capacities would be enhanced with government and private sector support for investments.

“In this regard, we shall incentivize private investors to invest in the development of multiple green-field mini-grid transmission systems to be looped into the super-grip in the medium to long term while allowing the FG focus on policy, regulation, and standardization.

“My aspiration to be President is to protect the interest of the average Nigerian in all circumstances, and on this, I stand to say that I have no interest either directly or indirectly in any generator company, as has been publicly revealed.”

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Labour Unions shut down major TCN stations across the country, cutting power supply to electricity consumers.

This came on the heels of threats from Labour unions to shut down power supply over Labour-related issues with the Ministry of Power.