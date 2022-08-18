Nigeria’s stock market closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 29 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.29% to close at 49,546.38 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N20 billion to close at N26.72 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.99%. The stock market has advanced by 6,829.94 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 12gainers, and 24 losers topped by NEM at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance, NGX Oil & Gas, Industrial and Consumer Goods down by 1.41%, 0.10%, 0.51% and 0.33% respectively while NGX Banking index grew by 0.18%

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,546.38 points

Previous ASI: 49,691.17 points

% Day Change: 0.29%

% Y-t-D: 15.99%

Market Cap (N): 26.72 trillion

Volume: 146,987,134

Value (N): 2.65 billion

Deals: 3,180

NGX Top ASI gainers

FTNCOCOA up +10.0% to close at N0.33

REGALINS up +8.70 % to close at N0.25

PRESTIGE up + 8.33 % to close at N0.52

REDSTAREX up +5.88% to close at N2.70

CAVERTON up +3.96% to close at N1.05

NGX Top ASI losers

NEM down – 9.98 % to close at N 3.97

OKOMUOIL down – 9.96 % to close at N195.30

UPL down – 9.91% to close at N1.91

LASACO down – 9.57% to close at N1.04

MULTIVERSE down – 8.70% to close at N2.10

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 38,971,584

UBA – 13,021,378

ACCESSCORP – 10,203,673

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N558,611,874.00

FBNH – N431,888,242.85

SEPLAT – N260,457,190.40