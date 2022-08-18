The Lagos State Government has said it will test run its Blue Rail Line train service project in December 2022.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday in Marina, at the launch of the last track beam (T-beam) for the blue line rail mass transit project, according to NAN.

He added that the T-Beam of the blue line would be formally complete before December, after which the test run would start.

What the governor is saying

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that his administration is committed to ensuring the project is completed in time, as the two trains bought in China for the project will arrive in October, in line with the goals of the Red line to commence operations in the first quarter of 2023.

He said, “Today’s final T-beam launch indicates that we are gradually inching to the completion of the civil infrastructure for the first phase of the Blue Line traversing from Mile 2 to Marina.

“The engineering work today completes a total of 1,967 piles foundation, while we have also completed three 306 platforms, 310 piers, 267 cover beams and erection of 984 T-beams.

“We are not just making promises; people are beginning to see for themselves that all the milestones and the difficult tasks we are meant to achieve to ensure operation of the Blue Line, are being achieved.

“The Marina Station, which is the iconic terminal for the Blue Line, will be completed within two-and-half months. I am restating here that we will formally complete this Blue Line before Dec. 31, 2022.”

Sanwo-Olu said that the construction of the second phase of the Blue Line project would commence after the start of the operation, which would extend the rail project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, with stations built at Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU and Okokomaiko.

He also added that discussions have been held with Ogun State Government for a possible extension of the rail line to Agbara.

Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said that the first 13-kilometre stretch of the Blue Line construction was divided into four phases to enable the government fund the project from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Just as we are laying the final T-beam for the rail tracks, we are also currently retro-fitting the train stations at Mile 2, Alaba, Iganmu and National Theatre with light, in readiness for passenger operation in the first quarter of 2023,” she said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Lagos State Government assured residents that the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project will be completed before the end of 2022 as earlier promised.

The project which is being developed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and has the capacity to transport 500,000 passengers daily, is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2023.