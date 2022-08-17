The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and other stakeholders in the housing industry have described the Dangote Group as the main driver of real estate development in the country.

According to a statement from the Dangote Group, President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Prof. Yohana Izam, disclosed this at a recent African International Housing Show in Abuja. Coordinator of the AIHS, Barr. Festus Adebayo told newsmen that the housing deficit in the country can be mitigated through Public Private Partnership (PPP). Adebayo said he was optimistic that the partnership with the Dangote Group would yield a fruitful result. The Group Head, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Rabiu Umar said Dangote was not resting on its oars, as it has already been investing hugely in the development of infrastructure through the tax credit scheme and its numerous social programmes.