Microsoft recently announced opportunities for fresh graduates of Software engineering from Nigerian universities and other African countries to join its US and Canada team. The opportunity is for fresh graduates to come to build a community, explore their passions and do their best work with thousands of University students from every corner of the world.

Microsoft is a company whose culture is centred around embracing a growth mindset, a theme of inspiring excellence, and encouraging all to bring their best each day!

Those hired into this role are invited to participate in Microsoft Aspire Experience, a two-year learning and development experience where you’ll build your network, cultivate intentional capabilities and gain perspective into the career opportunities across Microsoft’s many exciting businesses.

As a Software Engineer, you will be dedicated to teamwork, innovation and providing technical guidance in the design, development and testing of next-generation software which will empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more.

Required/Minimum Qualifications

Currently pursuing or recently completed a Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD degree.

Additional or Preferred Qualifications

1+ year(s) experience in software engineering, network engineering, or systems administration

OR equivalent experience.

1+ year(s) experience reading and/or writing code (e.g., sample documentation, product demos).

Compensation and benefits

The salary for the role depends on the state where you will be working. For example, this role in Colorado offers $92,900 – $151,800 per annum.

Depending on the nature of your job and the country where you will be working, that is either the US or Canada, the benefits and perks listed here may differ. Those in the US will be getting healthcare benefits, a 401(k) plan with company match, short- and long-term disability insurance, basic life insurance, and fitness benefits, which is just a few.

Certain roles at Microsoft are eligible for additional awards, such as an annual bonus and stock options. Individual performance is used to determine who receives these awards. Furthermore, depending on the terms of the plan and the employee’s role, certain roles may be eligible for sales incentives based on revenue or utilization.

Benefits and perks

Healthcare, investments and savings, giving initiatives, educational resources, maternity and paternity leaves, opportunities to connect and network, discounts on goods and services as well as generous vacation time are some of the perks.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. Again, if assistance is needed and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, you can send a request via the Accommodation request form.

The next thing you may want to know is how to apply. It’s really simple and straightforward.

How to Apply

First of all, log in to their careers section: https://careers.microsoft.com/students/us/e

The ‘Apply Now’ takes you to the Sign in, which has four options to sign in, namely: Sign with Microsoft, Sign in with Facebook, Sign in with Facebook, Sign in with Google

You will be directed to a page where you can upload your resume, which will pre-fill the application form with your details, and then submit your application.

If short-listed, you will be invited for an interview via Teams

You can visit their Careers FAQ Page to learn more about the interview process and answers to commonly asked questions.

Note that since you will be interviewing for engineering and technical roles, you’ll be using a separate coding platform outside of Teams a few days before your interview. You’ll receive an email from them with your interview times and a short guide for the coding platform.

Feel free to contact them if you have any questions.