Issues around the importation of substandard products into the country have continued to be a major concern in Nigeria fueling a mistrust for items such as solar products and other imported products into the country.

To solve the problem, an energy company, Tudu Energy is helping to assemble the components that make up the solar room system such as the quality solar panels, quality batteries, and charge controllers – all of which are sourced from reputable companies here in Nigeria – instead of just importing ready-made products and also ensuring the integration by using the best products possible.

In an interview on the Business Half Hour show hosted by Nairametrics, Tuoyo Dudu, CEO, Founder, Tudu Energy explained that the startup is determined to assemble bigger products which can be sourced locally to ensure quality control so as to build a Nigerian manufacturing base which can give Nigerians quality product. He noted that the startup is not just looking to make money in one or two years, but has taken up a long-term project that will ensure solar availability and affordability to everyone.

Describing Tudu as a next-generation renewable energy company that is on a mission to light up Africa, he said, “For us, our mission entails certain key components with regards to lightening up Africa. We’re focused more on manufacturing the technologies than importing the technologies and so right now, we manufacture solar home systems here in Nigeria and we use the solar home system to power SMEs and households. We also engage in solar water project for communities that do not have water and we’re also engaged in solar trees light projects.”

In the last few years, the energy sector has witnessed a huge transformation as better tech is fast emerging. Tudu has been able to follow the trend by subscribing to lithium batteries to replace the LED battery to enable users to enjoy a longer time frame.

With regards to funding, he noted that running the business could be difficult when there is no funding. However, he added that partnership and funding from international organizations such as USADF and All-On and others have been helping to fund promising renewable energy startups.

“Yes funding is a big issue but at the same time there are a lot of opportunities for funding if you have a good business model and you’re able to prove that you’ve been on the ground and able to prove that your business is sustainable with regards to renewable energy funding,” Dudu said.

Speaking on the state of energy in Nigeria, he lamented how Nigeria still subsidizes petroleum instead of using that money to build energy plants or invest in renewable energy.

On the positive side, however, he noted that only a few countries have passed legislation on CO2 reduction targets and Nigerian signing this law has, fortunately, joined that elite group of countries such as the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, Sweden and others.

“I am hopeful that the next government that comes into office would actually look at renewable energy, look at the need of Nigerians and decide to take the bull by the horn and I know that by the law being signed by the President, there is going to be a lot more action to be seen in the next dispensation.

“I can see a future where in the next 10 years, Nigeria will not be running on generators; there will be solar home systems of different capacities everywhere. My prayer really is that a lot of these products will be manufactured in Nigeria because we need to provide jobs for our youth.

“Every time we import products, we are exporting jobs. So, I’m hoping that the next leaders who come to the office can think about production as opposed to just consumption. I think if we have good leadership and the right laws in place as well as dedicated entrepreneurs there is nothing we can’t do,” Dudu said.