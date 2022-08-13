The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index declined by 2.09% in the week ended 12th August 2022. This is following the 0.70% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 2.09% from 50,722.33 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,664.07 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.79 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 0.77% and a year-to-date gain of 16.26%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.511 billion shares valued at N13.547 billion were traded during the week across 20,074 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 705.636 million units of shares valued at N12.85 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 22,124 deals.

News continues after this ad

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 680.202 million shares valued at N4.67 billion traded in 9,230 deals; hereby contributing 45.02% and 34.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 499.178 million shares worth N3.407 billion in 866 deals, while the ICT Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 113.804 million shares worth N2.246 billion in 2,083 deals.

News continues after this ad

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Capital Hotel Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc accounted for 763.836 million shares worth N5.130 billion in 1,025 deals, contributing 50.55% and 37.87% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 15 indices finished lower, while 3 indexes appreciated with the exception of NGX ASeM Index, which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

IKEJAHOTEL up + 30.93% to close at N 1.27

MULTIVERSE up + 29.79% to close at N 2.44

NEM up + 29.71% to close at N 4.41

COURTEVILLE up + 19.15% to close at N0.56

CHAMS up + 12.00 % to close at N 0.28

TOP LOSERS

CUTIX down – 14.58% to close at N2.05

CAVERTON down – 10.26% to close at N1.05

BUACEMENT down – 9.95% to close at N52.95

IMG down – 9.84% to close at N8.25

STANBIC down – 9.68 % to close at N28.00

Summary

Thirty-three (33) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than forty-one (41) equities in the previous week. Twenty- six (26) equities depreciated in price higher than Twenty-two (22) in the previous week, while ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-three (93) equities recorded in the previous week.