The market capitalization of the top five banks, referred to as the Tier-1 banks or FUGAZ, depreciated by 1.71% to close at N2.22 trillion as of the 12th of August, 2022, as investors in these banks lost a total of N38.45 billion during the trading week.

After 5 trading days of the week, 4 of the 5 tier-1 Nigerian banks suffered negative market sentiments, with Zenith Bank Plc leading the losers while only FBNH enjoyed positive sentiment.

A summary of the performance of each bank is captured below.

FBNH PLC

FBNH’s share price grew by 0.5% to close the week at N11.00, with its market capitalization at N394.85 billion at the end of the week. Amid sell-offs and buy-interests, at the end of the trading week.

FBNH Plc’s Q1 2022 result showed that Interest Income grew by 39.67% Y-o-Y to N109.45 billion, from N78.36 billion recorded in the same period of 2021. Similarly, Profit after tax grew significantly by 107.63% Y-o-Y to N32.44 billion during the period under review.

News continues after this ad

UBA PLC

United Bank for Africa Plc depreciated by 2.8% as its market capitalization closed the week at N241.11 billion to lose a total of N6.84 billion w-o-w, with its share price standing at N7.05.

UBA Plc released its Q1 2022 financials, revealing that net interest income appreciated by 14.10% to N84.87 billion from N74.38 billion, while total assets grew to N8.89 trillion from N8.54 trillion in December 2021. In addition, the company’s profit after tax rose by 8.76% to N41.50 billion, up from N38.16 billion in the same period of 2021.

News continues after this ad

GT Holding Company Plc

GTCO Plc depreciated by N5.89 billion after its market capitalization declined to N600.40 billion from N606.28 billion at the end of the week’s trading session.

The decline can be attributed to the decrease in its share price, from N20.6 traded at the end of last week, to N20.4 as at the close of business, reflecting a decrease of 1.0%.

The Q1 2022 financial result revealed that the Group reported a growth of 9.10% in net interest income from N52.43 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 to N57.20 billion in the current period. However, post-tax profit depreciated by 5.13% to N43.21 billion in the current period.

Access Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc’s share price depreciated by 2.2% to close the week at N8.8, and the market capitalization lost N7.11 billion to stand at N312.80 billion.

Access Bank Plc released its Q1 2022 financial result, which revealed a profit of N57.40 billion in Q1 2021, reflecting a 9.23% increase. The statement revealed that Net interest income declined by 7.03% from N93.96 billion to N87.36 billion in the current period.

Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc lost N20.41 billion w-o-w after its market capitalization depreciated to N667.18 billion from N687.58 billion at the end of the week. This depreciation can be attributed to the 3.0% decline in its share price, from N21.9 traded at the end of last week, to N21.25 at the end of this week.

The bank’s Q1 2022 financial result for the period ended March revealed that Net Interest income for the period grew by 20.89% to N100.54 billion from N83.17 billion in the corresponding period of 2021. However, post-tax profit for the period reported a growth of 9.68% from N53.06 billion in 2021 to N58.20 billion in the current period.

What you should know

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed negative week-on-week as ASI depreciated by 2.09% to close at 49,664.07.

The FUGAZ banks make-up over 70% of the NSE Banking sector index, strongly influencing the growth or otherwise of the index; hence, the NGX banking index declined by 0.19% from 388.17 to close at 384.71 points.