Cigars are a natural and artisanal product made of one thing only—tobacco. Although the origin of cigars is unknown, they can be traced back to Cuba as early as the 10th century.

They gained popularity in the 1980s, around the time stockbrokers and Wall Street started booming. In the next decade, magazines and pop culture showcased politicians and celebrities smoking cigars, making the fad an even more popular one.

Today, while the fad has declined, there are still people who keep a cigar collection – much like a wine cellar. The prices of cigars vary too. While hand-rolled cigars can cost any price from N3,000 to around N20,000 per cigar in Nigeria, some are as pricey as sports car or a four-bedroom house!

The good news is you don’t have to break the bank for a good cigar. Perfect for a bachelor party or a groomsmen gift, here are some cigars to try, according to cigar aficionados:

San Lotano

The San Lotano Habano by AJ Fernandez is well blended for the full-bodied cigar enthusiast. They only use premier fillers fermented to perfection. The Habano blend is strong yet perfectly balanced with a rich and flavourful quality which gives it a memorable finish. Its most unique aspect is its rare Cuban seed and ligero wrapper grown only in Brazil by the Fuego family. Containing extremely limited Cuban seed only offered to two factories in Central America, including Tabacalera Fernandez, the Habano is truly an exceptional experience. San Lotano Habano by AJ Fernandez uses only high-quality fillers.

San Lotano was recommended by Oaks Cigars, located at 11 Wole Ariyo street, Lekki Phase I.

Starting price: N15,000 per cigar.

Romeo y Julieta

Romeo y Julieta is one of the most famous Cuban-legacy cigar brands. The brand was created in Cuba in 1875 by Inocencio Alvarez and Manin Garcia. Today, Romeo y Julieta cigars are handmade in the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Honduras. It is a top-selling blend that has been well known by aficionados for decades. Romeo y Julieta cigars have a creamy taste, a smooth feel, and is well balanced.

Notably, after Winston Churchill visited the Romeo factory in 1946, the company named his favorite cigar size, a 7 by 47 Parejo, the “Churchill.” Because of that, several other cigar brands now make a size called Churchill.

Romeo y Julieta was recommended by Smokeboxng, located at 4b Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Starting price: N15,000 per cigar.

Phillies Cigars

Originating from Philadelphia, Phillies Cigars have been around since 1910, over a century. They were created by the Bayuk Brothers Co. and are available in a variety of styles to choose from such as Blunt Strawberry, Blunt Chocolate, Cigarillos Southern Blend, and Cigarillos Original. It is also the most sought-after machine-made cigars on the market. Wrapped and bound with homogenized tobacco leaves and filled with Caribbean Basin Cuban Seed tobacco, each style has an underlying earthy taste in addition to the individual flavors.

Phillies cigars were recommended by at Smoke Attorney, located at Chemist bus stop, 66 St Finbarr’s College Rd, Akoka, Lagos.

Price: N5,500 for a box of 5.

