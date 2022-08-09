The Lagos State Government has lifted the suspension order which was placed on granting Planning Permits for land extension into the lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore Schemes.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako.

Salako in the statement said that the lifting of the suspension was predicated on the projection of the new boundaries of 20-200 meters from the original boundary of the Banana Island and Foreshore Estate, and 100 meters from the original boundary of Osborne Foreshore Schemes I and II into the Lagos Lagoon.

What the Lagos State Commissioner is saying

Salako said, “Following this consideration, I wish to convey Mr. Governor’s approval of the lifting of the suspension on granting planning permits in respect of land extending into the lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore Schemes with immediate effect.’’

The commissioner noted that the boundary adjustment was done with a view to achieving uniform boundaries, while the new boundaries must be supported with embankment and shoreline protection.

He explained that the Ikoyi/Victoria Island District Office of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been mandated to adopt the approved revised schemes as official documents for granting planning permits to all building plan applications in the affected areas.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had on the 29th of January, 2021, placed a suspension order on the approval of land extension activities in the coastal areas to forestall environmental degradation.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had earlier in July 2022, said it will stop granting permits to reclaimed lands in Banana Island.

Salako during a dialogue with owners and developers of properties on Banana Island and other estates in Ikoyi, to facilitate seamless processing of planning permits, decried the illegal reclamation of parts of the waterways bordering Ikoyi/Victoria Island with frivolous claims despite the 2003 Supreme Court Judgement which vested all lands and physical development of same in the Lagos State Government.

Salako said, “The ministry will stop granting planning permits on such reclaimed lands regardless of clearances from Federal Government MDAs which is in flagrant disobedience of the subsisting Ikoyi/Victoria Island Approval Order.