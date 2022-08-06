The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share index appreciated by 0.70% in the week ended 5th August 2022. This is following the 3.10% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.70% from 50,370.25 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 50,722.33 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.36 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.70% and a year-to-date gain of 18.74%.

Equity market performance

A total of 705.636 million shares valued at N12.850 billion were traded during the week across 22,124 deals on the floor of the Exchange, compared to the 1.546 billion units of shares valued at N16.289 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 23,873 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 442.525 million shares valued at N4.345 billion traded in 9,995 deals; thereby contributing 62.71% and 33.81% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 82.126 million shares worth N2.176 billion in 3,875 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 51.083 million shares worth N242.084 million in 694 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 173.852 million shares worth N3.073 billion in 4,324 deals, contributing 24.64% and 23.91% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 14 indices finished high, while 4 indexes declined with the exception of NGX ASeM Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

JAPAULGOLD up +47.83 % to close at N0.34

HONYFLOUR up +36.10% to close at N2.79

PZ up +20.59% to close at N10.25

COURTVILLE up +17.50% to close at N0.47

CAVERTON PLC up +17.00% to close at N1.17

TOP LOSERS

MCNICHOLS down –- 18.68% to close at N0.74

LEARNAFRCA down –- 15.38% to close at N2.20

BUACEMENT down –- 15.15% to close at N58.80

UPLdown –- 9.79% to close at N2.12

NEIMETH down –- 9.68 % to close at N1.40

Summary

Forty-one (41) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than eleven (11) in the previous week. Twenty-two (22) equities depreciated in price lower than fifty-three (53) in the previous week, while ninety-three (93) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-two (92) equities recorded in the previous week.