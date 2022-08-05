The Nigerian stock exchange ends the last trading day of the week bullish, reversing two consecutive sessions of declines, majorly attributable to gains seen from the consumer goods sector. The consumer goods index gained 1.52% today as gains from BUAFOODS, FLOURMILLS and HONYFLOUR ensured a positive close for the week, as the market added N81 billion in market capitalization.
The All-share Index (ASI) gains 0.28% from 50,582.30 basis points to close at 50,722.33 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also gained 0.30% to close at N27.36 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 18.74% so far.
Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 24 gainers while 10 Losers were topped by UNILEVER at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Banking, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Oil & Gas index gained 0.06%, 1.52%, 0.35% and 0.37% respectively. NGX Insurance index lost 0.40%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 50,722.33 points
- Previous ASI: 50,582.30 points
- % Day Change: +0.28%
- % Y-t-D: 18.74%
- Market Cap (N): 27.36 trillion
- Volume: 148,810,047
- Value (N): 1.93 billion
- Deals: 4,091
NGX Top ASI gainers
- ETERNA up +10.00% to close at N7.15
- MULTIVERSE up +9.94% to close at N1.88
- JAPAULGOLD up +9.68% to close at N0.34
- PZ up +9.63% to close at N10.25
- JAIZBANK up +8.86% to close at N0.86
NGX Top ASI losers
- UNILEVER down – 10.00% to close at N13.50
- SKYAVN down – 8.76% to close at N6.25
- GUINNESS down – 8.29% to close at N83.00
- CHIPLC down – 7.69% to close at N0.60
- REGALINS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25
Top 3 by Volume
- HONYFLOUR – 22,021,700
- GTCO – 21,698,063
- FBNH – 11,307,705
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N445,679,225.85
- ZENITHBANK – N223,056,637.50
- MTNN – N172,360,915.70
