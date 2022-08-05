The Nigerian stock exchange ends the last trading day of the week bullish, reversing two consecutive sessions of declines, majorly attributable to gains seen from the consumer goods sector. The consumer goods index gained 1.52% today as gains from BUAFOODS, FLOURMILLS and HONYFLOUR ensured a positive close for the week, as the market added N81 billion in market capitalization.

The All-share Index (ASI) gains 0.28% from 50,582.30 basis points to close at 50,722.33 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also gained 0.30% to close at N27.36 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 18.74% so far.

Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 24 gainers while 10 Losers were topped by UNILEVER at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 4 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Banking, Consumer Goods, Industrial and Oil & Gas index gained 0.06%, 1.52%, 0.35% and 0.37% respectively. NGX Insurance index lost 0.40%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,722.33 points

Previous ASI: 50,582.30 points

% Day Change: +0.28%

% Y-t-D: 18.74%

Market Cap ( N ): 27.36 trillion

Volume: 148,810,047

Value ( N ): 1.93 billion

Deals: 4,091

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETERNA up +10.00% to close at N 7.15

MULTIVERSE up +9.94% to close at N 1.88

JAPAULGOLD up +9.68% to close at N 0.34

PZ up +9.63% to close at N 10.25

JAIZBANK up +8.86% to close at N 0.86

NGX Top ASI losers

UNILEVER down – 10.00% to close at N 13.50

SKYAVN down – 8.76% to close at N 6.25

GUINNESS down – 8.29% to close at N 83.00

CHIPLC down – 7.69% to close at N 0.60

REGALINS down – 7.41% to close at N 0.25

Top 3 by Volume

HONYFLOUR – 22,021,700

GTCO – 21,698,063

FBNH – 11,307,705

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N 445,679,225.85

ZENITHBANK – N 223,056,637.50

MTNN – N 172,360,915.70