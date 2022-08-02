Either you are building in Bariga or Banana Island, Kano or Calabar, Motomart Sujimoto Subsidiary has found a way to integrate and disperse the price value to builders where you do not have to live in Banana Island to experience the Sujimoto touch in respect to furniture, sanitary wares and building materials in general.

With substandard buildings around and no one to hold accountable for poor quality delivery, Sujimoto has come to reemphasize through Motomart, that ‘quality remains long after price is forgotten’. We are setting this in such a way that even people living in places like Orile can afford the new luxury as Sujimoto presents you with a space where you can buy affordable furniture and building materials. Sujimoto has partnered with experts, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) that have years of experience in manufacturing for numerous top brands and would in turn take our designs and produce an endless list of sanitary wares, doors and building materials.

The idea behind Motomart by Sujimoto is to create an opportunity for Nigerians to have enormous access to bathroom accessories, doors of all kinds, paints, interior and exterior doors of all kinds, furniture, and the ecosystem of building materials at an affordable price with a total cut off of third party and people have access to high-quality materials at an unbelievable price that is almost competitive with Orile market. Our exquisite designs are carefully crafted to meet the needs and value of people’s taste and budget; No matter the budget you set, we would deliver.

Motomart’s unique luxury designs come from our relationship with OEMs who meets all our requirements and produce to our specifications and that of our most esteemed clients. Sanitary wares come in precise angle structure that makes it more inviting. We combine aesthetics with practicality to create the best sanitary essentials that gives any bathroom that premium look.

Affordability: can you beat Orile market prices? whether you are starting from scratch or updating the outlook of your home, you don’t have to break the bank to experience true luxury. For every budget you’ve drafted we do not only have what you need but the most glamourous materials to meet your needs. With Motomart you don’t need to break the bank to get a high-quality material as believe in affordable pricing, this is why we go the extra mile to source directly from manufacturers to provide highly competitive prices.

One Stop Shop: from cement to high quality concrete, custom-made sanitary wares, doors, furniture, chandeliers, paints and all building materials in general Motomart has you in check. Our expertise covers the total construction experience from foundation to chandeliers.

Luxurious: Luxury doesn’t necessarily mean expensive as we’ve looked at the best world designs to come up with our own unique designs for you with every piece, we aim to reshape the true meaning of luxury at an affordable price as we imagine a shape that fits each diamond stone and birth extraordinary and elegant materials that speaks only one language – luxury. All items at our store are appealing and uniquely designed to have the wow factor.

Whether it’s a 100 Million-naira project or a 1 billion-naira project, Motomart has come to birth new experiences for you. Beat the middlemen and eliminate extra cost when you shop at Motomart! We help you skip third parties while providing you high quality and beautiful furniture & fittings at unbelievable prices! With Motomart expect the BBC philosophy – Beautiful, Better and Cheaper.