Nigeria is filled with resilient and determined individuals working and striving daily toward changing the narrative and excelling in their various careers and professions.

Nigerian women have always played their part in male-dominated fields in Nigeria and all over the world, in an attempt to close the gender disparity in these fields.

Many have been outstanding in various fields, which include politics, entertainment, sports and education. Here, we spotlight three young Nigerian women achievers, putting Nigeria on the global map.

Tobi Amusan

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide is a sprinter and 100-meter hurdler who competes for Nigeria in track and field events.

News continues after this ad

Childhood

She was born on April 23, 1997, in Ogun State, Ijebu-Ode precisely, to Mr and Mrs Amusan who are indigenes of the same state.

Tobi’s talent was discovered at the age of 15 when she clinched the top spot in a 100m sprint at an inter-house sports competition in her hometown.

Career

News continues after this ad

Her career is a progressive one, as she represented Nigeria in 2013 at the African Youth Championships, where she got a silver medal in the 200m.

What then followed was a trip to Ethiopia in 2015, where she won gold at the African U20 Championships, followed by a breakthrough victory at the All-African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

As remarkable as all these may sound, there have been psychological and financial hurdles that she has had to surpass. Perhaps, her greatest turning point then would be in 2016, when she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The rest, as they say, is now history.

Relationship status

The current World champion is single at the moment and not in any relationship known to the public.

Tems

Temilade Openiyi who is publicly known by her stage name, Tems, is a Nigerian musician, songwriter and producer who is also turning heads in the global entertainment industry.

Early life

Tems was born to a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father on June 11, 1995, in Lagos, Nigeria.

While studying Economics in South Africa, her music tutor noticed her flare for music and musical instruments, and that birthed her musical dexterity, being witnessed by all now.

Career

Tems hit the Nigeria scene in 2019 after the release of her single track “Try me” which went viral.

After winning the hearts of most Nigerians and top guys in the music industry, her fame skyrocketed when Wizkid featured her on his ‘Made In Lagos’ album on the track “Essence”, which later earned her a Grammy award nomination.

Her career has been nothing short of phenomenal, as she recently got nominated for the 2022 MTV VMA award and was also featured on the soundtrack of the Black Panther sequel.

As it stands, she seems to be the hottest female prospect in Africa.

Awards

The music star was nominated for the Headies and also the City People music award in 2019 as Best alternative song (Mr Rebel) and the Next-rated musician in the female category, respectively.

She won the most played alternative song (Herself) at NET Honours, and Best Collaboration and Song of the year- Essence (featuring Wizkid) at the All Africa Music award.

To mention but a few about her avalanche of recognitions and accolades, she still has about five pending nominations for the MTV Africa musical award and the Headies award.

Personal Life

Like many celebrities, the 27-year-old has a tight lid on her personal life.

Adijat Adenike Olarinloye

Similar to Amusan, Adijat Adenike Olarinloye, is a commonwealth athlete who is representing the country in the ongoing commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Early life

Adijat who hails from Osun State, the southwestern part of Nigeria, was born on July 14, 1999, to Nigerian parents in Nigeria.

Career & Awards

She won a Gold medal in the women’s 55kg and 55kg clean jerk competitions, as well as Silver in the 55kg snatch competition when she came up just short of beating out fellow countrywoman, Chika Amalaha for the top prize.

While competing in the 2019 African Games, Adijat lifted 116 kg on August 26, setting a new African record in the clean and jerk division of weightlifting.

She won the first Gold medal for Nigeria at the 2022 commonwealth games, setting the overall best in the women’s 55kg weightlifting.

She lifted 92kg in the snatch, 111kg in clean & jerk, lifting 203kg in total which is a record.