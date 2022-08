Nigeria’s largest sugar refinery, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N29.73 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022. According to the refiner’s unaudited results posted on the portals of the Nigerian Exchange, PBT rose by N10.97 billion compared to N18.76 billion recorded at the corresponding period in 2021.

Review of the results indicated that profit after tax (PAT) rose by N7.63 billion, to N20.24 billion in contrast to N12.61 billion in the 2021 half year. Revenue was up by N53.51 billion, increasing to N185.46 billion compared to N131.95 billion at the same period last year. Gross profit maintained the same upswing, rising from N28.60 billion to N38.82 billion.

Group managing director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ravindra Singhvi in his remarks attributed the positive results in the half year to key trade interventions introduced during the year and positive market responses.

He said, “Our impressive performance in the half year demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong topline growth shown in the financial results.”

Dangote Sugar Refinery has continued to implement its sugar backward integration projects plans and the enhancement of its Outgrowers Scheme to support the economic growth of the immediate communities. The aim is to develop a robust outgrower scheme with about 5,000 outgrowers when the projects have fully taken off, in addition to the achievement of other targets of its Sugar for Nigeria Project plan.

The key focus is of the sugar refiner is achievement of the Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects targets and put Nigeria on the path of sugar self-sufficiency and the world sugar map.

Employee Health & Safety as well as that of its partners remains a top priority at the company’s operations at the Apapa Refinery, its Sugar Backward Integration Operations in Numan, Adamawa State and Tunga, Nasarawa State. All processes are in compliance with stipulated health and safety protocols.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its Backward Integration goal is to become a global force in sugar production, by producing 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets.

To achieve this, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc acquired DSR Numan Operations (Savannah Sugar Company Limited), located in Numan, Adamawa State in December 2012, and embarked on the ongoing rehabilitation of its facilities and expansion of its 32,000 hectares’ sugarcane estate.

In September 2020, the scheme of merger between DSR and Savannah Sugar Company Limited was completed which gave birth to a bigger and stronger business with considerable opportunity for growth and delivery of superior benefits to all stakeholders. The expansion of the Numan sugar estate is still ongoing as well as the development of the greenfield site acquired at Tunga, Nasarawa State for the achievement of DSR’s sugar for Nigeria development master plan.