The Nigerian stock exchange started the bearish, losing over N226 billion in capitalization today, attributable majorly to losses seen from the industrial sector, particularly cement producer, BUACEMENT, posting losses of over 9% in today’s session.

The All-share Index (ASI) lost 0.83% from 50,370.25 basis points to close at 49,950.32 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also lost 0.83% to close at N26.94 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top performing markets in the world as is has gained 16.93% so far.

Market breadth closed positive as CAVERTON led 21 gainers while 14 Losers were topped by BUACEMENT at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Banking and Insurance gained 0.19% and 0.12% respectively. NGX Industrial and Consumer Goods lost 4.18% and 0.13% respectively while the NGX Oil & Gas closed flat.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,950.32 points

Previous ASI: 50,370.25 points

% Day Change: +1.42%

% Y-t-D: 16.93%

Market Cap (N ): 26.94 trillion

Volume: 176,053,708

Value (N ): 2.27 billion

Deals: 4,965

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up +10.00% to close at N 1.10

COURTVILLE up +10.00% to close at N 0.44

CHAMPION up +9.59% to close at N 4.00

UNITYBNK up +9.30% to close at N 0.47

LIVESTOCK up +8.70% to close at N 1.25

NGX Top ASI losers

BUACEMENT down – 9.96% to close at N 62.40

MCNICHOLS down – 9.89% to close at N 0.82

NEIMETH down – 9.68% to close at N 1.40

INTBREW down – 6.54% to close at N 5.00

MAYBAKER down – 6.42% to close at N 3.35

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 21,371,040

ZENITHBANK – 20,445,680

ACCESSCORP – 16,784,565

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N 429,282,785.05

GTCO – N 426,794,706.30

MTNN – N 260,552,424.90