The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) claimed that the Federal Government is still owing transportation claims valued at N20 billion to marketers in Nigeria’s southeast.

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, IPMAN Chairman, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He urged the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to process and pay verified claims of marketers to enable them to remain in business.

What IPMAN is saying

Anyaso said most of the markers have already defaulted in their loan arrangements with the banks while accumulating more claims in an effort to procure products.

“Marketers in the zone are suffering because of the huge transport claims that have not been attended to by NMDPRA for years now.

News continues after this ad

“We rely on depots outside the zone for products and it is the transport differential that makes us sell at regular prices but the Federal Government is not paying us.

“At the moment, my members in Southeast are being owed between N15 billion and N20 billion claims.

News continues after this ad

“We are calling on the Federal Government to pay us so that we can service our loans and remain in business,” he said.

He added that the management of the new Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. should evaluate its facilities in the Southeast, with a a view to revitalising the Emene Depot in Enugu and enhance distribution in the zone.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported this month that the Federal Government responded to claims by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria (IPMAN), Suleja Branch, on product scarcity due to non-payment of bridging claims, stating that it has paid the sum of N74 billion as claims to oil marketers.