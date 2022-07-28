A recent study has ranked Nigeria fourth place in Google searches for long-lasting perfumes, only being outranked by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, and Singapore.

According to the study carried out by Tajmeeli, the others on the top 10 list include the Philippines, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

It’s plausible that perfume would be more sought after in places with a warmer climate as they tend to make people perspire more and biodegradable things smell.

Tajmeeli states that searches range from ‘how to apply’ to ‘where to spray’, and even ‘how to make a fragrance last’. There are collectively 147,600 searches every year about perfumes. That makes 12,300 searches each month – 6,400 searches for ‘how long does perfume last’ and 5,900 for ‘how to make perfume last longer’.

Since the start of 2022, there has been a 1,650% increase in searches for ‘top 10 long-lasting perfumes for ladies’ globally. This may tie into climate change. In fact, interest in long-lasting perfume reaches its peak in the summer months, and the research has found that it is most popular in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Singapore.

Here are some tips to make fragrances last longer, according to Tajmeeli:

Store perfume in a cool, dark place.

Moisturize your skin before you apply.

Contrary to popular practice, don’t rub your wrists together after applying.

Leave the fragrance to dry before getting dressed so it has more time to stay on your skin before rubbing off on your clothes.

Switch your perfumes during warmer months for something.

What you should know

Perfume as a luxury good and perfumery, the art of making perfumes began in ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, the Indus Valley civilization and possibly Ancient China. It was further refined by the Romans and Muslims.

It is one of the things still used today that is as old as human civilization. Historically used in weddings, funerals, and special occasions, it’s worn every day now.

