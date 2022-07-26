The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced that it has no plans to sack any of its staff as a result of its recent transition to a new corporate entity and unveiling ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari a week ago.

The clarification from the state-owned oil giant was due to alleged claims that the NNPC following its transition to a company free from institutional regulations and operated in line with the Companies and Allied Matters Act was considering sacking some of its workers

This disclosure is contained in a public statement titled, ‘NNPC Limited not sacking staff’, issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC Limited, Garba Deen Mohammad, in Abuja on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and can be seen on its official Twitter account.

Mohammad also noted that according to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, none of its employees will earn less than what he/she used to earn before the transition.

What NNPC Limited is saying

The statement from NNPC reads, ‘’NNPC Limited has not, and is not planning to lay off a single staff as a result of its recent transition from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to NNPC Limited.

‘’The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 is very clear that no staff will lose his/her job or earn less than what they had earned before the transition.’’

What you should know

Following the recent unveiling ceremony of the new NNPC and its transition to NNPC Limited, there were reports that it had planned to lay off some workers and offered those willing to exit the firm before their due retirement a “tempting” package to facilitate their leaving the company.

It was also claimed in the report that as many as 500 employees may be affected by the initiative, with many workers having already accepted the offer