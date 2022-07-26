The Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced the Nigerian Labour Congress’ assurance that its planned nationwide protest would be a peaceful rally and not a strike that would lead to shutdown of businesses.

This is as the association warns that a disruptive protest would further compound the economic fortunes of businesses and Nigerians in general.

This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by NECA to all its member companies on July 25, 2022, and signed by its Deputy Director and Head, Membership services, Adewale Oyerinde.

Oyerinde who revealed that NECA engaged the leadership of NLC on the protest, said that NLC with its affiliate unions are expected to mobilize some personnel to join the 2-day protest, while normal business is expected to continue in these companies.

What NECA is saying

NECA advised organizations to engage their in-house unions as also as urged the generality of staff to be security conscious while going about their normal duties.

The statement from NECA reads, ‘’Following the call by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a national protest on Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27th, 2022 to compel the Federal Government to resolve the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, which has lasted for over five months, your association has engaged the leadership of NLC on the protest.

‘’During our engagement, we emphasized that while the continued closure of the universities is a serious cause for concerns to all stakeholders, a disruptive protest, no doubt, will further compound the economic fortunes of businesses and Nigerians in general.

‘’We, therefore, wish to inform you that the NLC leadership affirmed that the protest would be a peaceful rally and not a strike which should not lead to business closure. Affiliate unions of the NLC are expected to mobilize some personnel to join the protest for 2 days, while normal business is expected to continue in all enterprises.

‘’Consequently, organizations are advised to engage their in-house unions (for unionized companies) and urge the generality of staff to be security conscious while going about their normal duties. In addition, organizations should be prepared to take extra security measures, should the protest be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

‘’Feel free to escalate any untoward scenario to your NECA secretariat for guidance, if necessary,”

What you should know

Recall that earlier in July, the NLC in a circular issued on July 15, announced plans to embark on a 2-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigerian public universities and others, over its dispute with the Federal Government and protracted industrial action.

The labour union said that the purpose of the exercise is to force the federal government to find a closure in its negotiations with these unions.

Workers union in the aviation sector, banking sector and others have also indicated willingness to participate in the protest.

Despite the federal government’s opposition to the protest, the NLC has insisted on going ahead with the exercise.