The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week as the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.45% in the week ended 22nd July 2022. This is following the 1.27% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.45% from 52,215.12 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 51,979.92 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N28.03 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.31% and a year-to-date gain of 21.69%.

Equity market performance

A total of 917.190 million shares valued at N14.803 billion were traded during the week across 19,513 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is higher than the 504.322 million units of shares valued at N7.517 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 12,393 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 648.21 million shares valued at N6.26 billion traded in 9,293 deals; thereby contributing 70.63% and 42.27% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 102.605 million shares worth N3.211 billion in 3,016 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 36.218 million shares worth N193.474 million in 562 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely UBA, GTCO and ACCESSCORP accounted for 355.62 million shares worth N4.12 billion in 3,486 deals, contributing 38.77% and 27.83% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 5 indices finished high, while 13 index declined with the exception of NGX ASeM Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC up +26.32% to close at N0.72

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC up +10.00% to close at N1430.50

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC up +9.43% to close at N0.58

THE INITIATES PLC up +9.09 % to close at N0.48

RT BRISCOE PLC up +8.11% to close at N0.40

TOP LOSERS

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC down – 33.73% to close at N5.50

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GRP PLC down -16.79% to close at N1.14

HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down –-14.55% to close at N2.35

FTN COCOA PROCESSORS PLC –-14.29% to close at N0.30

NIGERIAN BREW. PLC down –-10.92% to close at N49.75

Summary

Nineteen (19) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than Twenty (20) in the previous week. Thirty-six (36) equities depreciated in price higher than Thirty-two (32) in the previous week, while one hundred and one (101) equities remained unchanged lower than one hundred and four (104) equities recorded in the previous week.