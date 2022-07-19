Shareholders of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc have approved the company’s board of directors’ request to raise additional capital up to N15 billion for business expansion.

The shareholders at the company’s 30th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos authorised the directors to raise the additional capital locally or internationally whether through Right Issue, Public Offer, Private Placement, Special Placing in such numbers as shall be determined by the directors.

This can also be determined through the issuance of bonds or notes or other instruments, debt, loan, in any currency, in such tranches, series or proportion, at such coupon or interest, rates or otherwise, within such maturity periods and on such other terms and conditions as the directors may deem fit or determined.

What the company saying

Addressing shareholders at the AGM, the Chairman of the company, Mazi Emmanuel Kanu said the management of Abbey Mortgage Bank with the support of the board made some strategic decisions toward addressing legacy delinquent assets.

Kanu said, “I am extremely proud of the progress we made in the last twelve months and the outcome that continues to validate our strategic direction.

News continues after this ad

“We ramped up recovery efforts which led to a net write-back off N180 million against a net credit loss of N3.8 billion in 2020.

“At the fore of our mid-term objective is a conversation with a regional bank and we will begin that process in the coming months. In addition, we will consolidate the ongoing digital transformation of the bank, with a full deployment of our corporate and mobile banking application, while we continue to develop products that allow for retail acquisition and retention, as well as increased wholesale segment transactional capabilities”.

News continues after this ad

Key performance indices

According to the audited financial statement, the bank returned to profitability from the previous year’s loss with a profit after tax of N622.198 million for the full year as against a loss of N4.301 billion reported in 2020.

Profit before tax stood at N661.063 million as against a loss of N4.297 billion in 2020.

The profit was driven largely by net interest income of N1.630 billion reported during the period under review as against N860.060 million posted in 2021, accounting for an increase of 89.52%.

Other operating income grew by 99.72% to N239.170 million as against N120.266 million.

The bank continued to maintain a very strong balance sheet with a total asset of N34.460 billion, an increase of 86.06% from N18.520 billion recorded in 2020.

What you should know

The Bank, which was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 26 August 1991, obtained its license to operate as a Mortgage Bank on 20 January 1992, commenced business on 11 March 1992 and later converted to a public limited liability company in September 2007.

On 21 October 2008, the Bank became officially listed on the NGX formally Nigerian Stock Exchange. Following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Bank changed its name from Abbey Building Society Plc to Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc on 16 January 2014.

Other key highlights

Total operating income grew 104% y-o-y to N1.999 billion in 2021 as against N980.067 million in 2020.

Total operating expenses increased by 9.20% y-oy to N1.518 billion from N1.390 billion in 2020.

Loans and Advances grew by 28.67% y-o-y to N6.161 billion from N4.788 billion in 2020