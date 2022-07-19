Kuda is one of the digital banks revolutionising banking with technology in Nigeria. Recognised for its free banking services, Kuda is also making financial transactions easy and seamless through its app.

Kuda accounts come with a free debit card, budgeting, and spending controls, and transfers and savings functions as well. The bank has also eliminated maintenance fees and provides users with a specific list of free transfers each month.

As a digital bank, the main channel to bank with Kuda is through its app. Although the Kuda app could be seen as bulky for users with low phone memory at 25MB, the app is simple to use and allows you to access banking services from the convenience of your own location, be it at home, school, church, a market, an event, or anyplace else.

The Kuda Bank app is accessible to virtually anyone who possesses a smartphone. This facilitates simple navigation and operation within the application itself.

Unique features

The Kuda app allows users to:

Open a bank account for free in minutes.

Send money for free up to 25 times every month, and get free debit and credit alerts.

Save and plan easily with our saving and budgeting features – get up to 15% annual interest!

Qualify for instant overdrafts when they use your Kuda account regularly and borrow money whenever they need it.

Users’ complaints

Like every other app, the Kuda app has its flaws and the users cannot but air their concerns and frustrations via reviews. One constant complaint by the users of the app is the issue of error message: ‘Something went wrong’ popping up at the point of transactions.

Many wondered if the app was designed to only accept money and then bring up errors when they want to send out money.

For other users, logging into the app has been a challenge, even when they had no issue registering and depositing money into the account. Some are also encountering difficulties in identity verification in the course of registration on the app, hence, they could not complete their registration.

Again, some users believe that each update to the Kuda app makes the user experience worse and would rather stick to the old app before the update.

Bottom line

Kuda app ticks all the boxes as a fintech app with unique features that allow users to plan, budget and save money. With over 1 million downloads, 4.4/5 rating on Google Play Store by 150,29 users and 4.7/5 rating on Apple Store by 68,600 users, there is no doubt that the app is serving the purpose for many users.

However, Kuda Bank will need to fix the bugs that continue to result in errors during transactions. Verification process on the app also needs to be improved upon to make registration easier and simpler for its customers.