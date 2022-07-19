Video streaming company, Netflix has said it is exploring different ways to ensure that its customers who are sharing accounts, pay more. This is even as the company lamented that widespread account sharing between households that undermines its long-term ability to invest in and improve its service.

The company, which recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to introduce ad-based subscriptions, is doing everything to shore up its revenue. The extra payment for sharing will first be rolled out in some select countries starting from next month, after which it will be implemented in other countries.

According to Netflix, the countries to pay more from August include Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

What they are saying

Announcing the development, Director of Director, Product Innovation at Netflix, Chengyi Long, said: “Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build a streaming service that’s easy to use, including for people who travel or live together. It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly. But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

“So we’ve been carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their account to pay a bit more. In March 2022, we launched an “add extra member” feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. From next month, we will launch an alternative “Add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras,” he added.

News continues after this ad

How it will work

Netflix explains that the new “Add a home” feature will work this way:

One home per account: Each Netflix account – whatever your plan – will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any of your devices.

Buy additional homes: To use your Netflix account in additional homes, we will ask you to pay an extra [219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina / $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic / $2.99 per month per home in Honduras / $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador / $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala]. Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra.

Travel included: You can watch while outside the home on your tablet, laptop or mobile.

New manage homes feature: You will soon be able to control where your account is being used – and remove homes at any time – from your account settings page.