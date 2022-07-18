The Nigerian Police Force is set to investigate singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, over the claim that he founded notorious gangs, ‘One Million Boys’ and ‘Ajah Boys’.

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, FHQ Abuja made this known via a tweet where he stated that the investigation has been ordered by the Inspector General of Police.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the move is part of the police’s effort to fish out sponsors of criminal gangs and restore sanity in the society.

Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered pic.twitter.com/9t4Ry0fOFr — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) July 18, 2022

What the Nigerian police is saying

In his tweet, Adejobi wrote, “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society”

What you should know

In a viral video, the Zazu crooner boasted that he rolled with the likes of Samlarry and Abu Abel in those days. He said, “Open your ears and be listening. Have you heard of Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I founded them. Go and ask Sammy Larry.”

Ajah Boys and One Million Boys are notorious armed robbery gangs that terrorise Lagos and Ogun residents.

The controversial singer’s claim has since continued to elicit intense reactions on social media with many condemning his boastful nature.