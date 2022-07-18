The Oyo State House of Assembly has finally impeached the Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan on Monday during plenary.

The house found him guilty of the allegations proffered against him following the report of a 7-man panel constituted by the state Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola.

The report of the panel was read by the House Majority Leader, Mr Sanjo Adedoyin on Monday.

The House pronounced the impeachment of the deputy governor after a consideration of the panel’s recommendations.

The panel was constituted by the chief judge of the state last Thursday to investigate the allegations against Mr Olaniyan.

News continues after this ad

Back story

The State House of Assembly started moves to impeach Mr. Olaniyan following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Allegations bordering on financial recklessness, gross misconduct and insubordination was brought against Olaniyan, hence, the house directed the chief judge to continue a panel to investigate the allegations.

Mr Olaniyan subsequently instituted a lawsuit against the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Clerk and Mr Adebo Ogundoyin and the speaker of the House over moves to impeach him.

Mr Olaniyan filed an application for an interlocutory injunction through his lawyer, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN).

He sought an order of the court to restrain the House from taking steps towards his impeachment.

He sought an order of the court to restrain the House from taking steps towards his impeachment. His lawyer argued that the allegation of misconduct against his client was vague and without particulars, according to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

He further contended that impeachment was a process and all the items listed in the Constitution should be strictly followed;

On June 29, Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State high court in Ibadan ordered the House to suspend the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor.

The judge held that the lawmakers should maintain status quo pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction.

On July 14, the judge dismissed Mr Olaniyan’s suit which sought to challenge the moves initiated by the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

Delivering judgement, Justice Akintola held that the 1999 constitution stipulates the process of removing one from office, adding that the originating summons filed by the claimant were purely legislative and not judicial.

The judge noted that the role of the speaker was administrative in the Constitution, while the allegations levelled against the claimant were clear enough for him to understand.

The judge said having carefully considered the originating summons, counter affidavits by the defendants, and the written addresses filed by counsel to the parties, Mr Olaniyan validated the process initiated by the House of Assembly.

Not satisfied with the judgement of the court, Olaniyan approached the court of appeal seeking to overturn the judgement of the lower court.

He applied for an order restraining the house from giving effect to the judgement of made on Thursday following the outcome of the appeal.