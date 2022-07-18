Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu has ordered the remand of two bank staff who allegedly orchestrated a foiled bank robbery attack.

The chief magistrate gave the order on Monday following five counts of charges brought against them which bordered on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The bankers and four others allegedly planned an attack on a tier-2 Nigerian bank located in Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin informed the court that the defendants conspired to rob the bank, other apartments and individuals.

The defendants are Mayowa Kehinde, 29; Abass Aderoju, 41; Akeem Adeniyi, 37; Abass Azeez, 42; Ridwan Eniola, 33; and Mistura Akinrinade, 33.

The inspector said, “The defendants were nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Expressway, Ibadan, on Monday, June 13, at about 9: 00 p.m.”

“The defendants conspired to rob the house of Adegboyega Owoeye with intent to dispossess him of N60 million at gunpoint.

“They conspired to rob one Emmanuel Ayoola at his house with intent to dispossess him of N34 million at gunpoint and also rob Mr Mukaila Oseni of N28 million in his resident.

“They also conspired to strike at the house of Mujidat Suleiman ‘f’ with intent to dispossess her of N20 million at gunpoint,”

She argued that the offense contravened Section 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII, Vol. 14 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

Ruling on the matter, The Chief Magistrate objected to taking the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction. However, he ordered that the defendants be remanded at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town.

He held that the defendants should be remanded pending the advice of the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He then adjourned the matter till September 29, for mention.